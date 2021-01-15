YOU Team to Adapt Supernatural Thriller Providence for Peacock

RELATED STORIES Punky Brewster Revival Dropping All 10 Episodes in February on Peacock

YOU showrunner Sera Gamble is set to adapt the supernatural thriller Providence, by YOU author Caroline Kepnes, for the Peacock streaming service.

Gamble will pen the pilot with YOU writer Neil Reynolds, our sister site Deadline reports.

Published in 2018, Kepnes’ third novel (following YOU and and its sequel Hidden Bodies) follows best friends in small-town New Hampshire, Jon and Chloe, who share an intense, near-mystical bond. But before Jon can declare his love for his soul mate, he is kidnapped. (BOOK SPOILERS AHEAD!) Years later, Jon reappears — bigger, stronger, and with no memory of the time he was gone. He wants to pick up where he and Chloe left off, until he realizes he now possesses strange powers that pose a grave threat to everyone he cares for. Meanwhile in Providence, Rhode Island, college students and townies with no connection to one another begin inexplicably dropping dead, drawing detective Charles “Eggs” DeBenedictus into a shocking whodunit.

“I’m thrilled to team up with Sera, Neil and Greg [Berlanti] once again and bring to life another adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ gripping novels, this time with supernatural thriller and mysterious love story,” NBCUniversal entertainment content chair Susan Rovner said in a statement. “Providence is a shining example of the types of shows we’re looking to bring to Peacock.”

Has anyone out there read Providence? if so, what are your hopes for a TV series (and casting)?