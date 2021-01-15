Ethan Hawke Joins Moon Knight Series at Disney+ in Villainous Role — Report

RELATED STORIES WandaVision's Vintage Commercials Add 'Another Level' of Mystery to Series, Says Marvel's Kevin Feige

Ethan Hawke is taking a Big Bad turn. The Academy Award-nominated actor will star opposite Oscar Isaac (Show Me a Hero) in Disney+’s forthcoming Moon Knight series, based on the Marvel comics, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The exact details of Hawke’s character are unknown, but he will reportedly play the lead villain of the show, which centers around the superhero Moon Knight (reportedly played by Isaac but never officially confirmed, in true Marvel fashion). Moon Knight’s alter ego, Marc Spector, is a billionaire who uses his wealth to fund/trick out his heroic exploits. A former CIA agent and mercenary, he was near death when the Egyptian moon god Khonshu offered him a second chance at life, gifting him with superhuman abilities.

The cast also includes May Calamawy (Ramy) in an undisclosed role.

Disney+’s Moon Knight series was announced at the same time as both She-Hulk (now confirmed to be starring Tatiana Maslany) and Ms. Marvel (starring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Marvel comics’ first Muslim hero to headline her own titles).

Hawke is mostly known for his film work in movies like Boyhood, Training Day, The Purge and the Before Sunrise trilogy. He recently portrayed controversial abolitionist John Brown in the Showtime miniseries The Good Lord Bird, which he also executive-produced.