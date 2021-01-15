Justin Hartley to Star in Crime Thriller The Never Game From This Is Us EP

RELATED STORIES This Is Us' Sterling K. Brown Takes Us Inside Randall's Catharsis in the Lake (and the Choice to Show a Little 'Cake')

This sounds like a role that Kevin Pearson would love to play, actually: This Is Us star Justin Hartley has signed on to headline the crime thriller The Never Game, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the 2019 novel by Jeffrey Deaver, The Never Game — which hails from 20th Television and doesn’t have a network attached yet — stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, who travels the country in his RV helping police solve crimes and locate missing persons. “Shaw finds himself caught in a cat-and-mouse game, risking his own life to save the victims,” per the official description. “He soon learns that he isn’t the only one on the hunt: Someone is on his trail and closing fast.” (Hartley is currently attached to star in the first season.)

Hartley’s character is described as “a reward seeker raised by survivalists off the grid. He and his siblings were schooled by their parents, former professors who fled the city for safety, and taught the rules of survival, or ‘The Never Game,’ as their father called it before he was murdered.”

This Is Us executive producer Ken Olin will direct the series and serve as an EP, along with Hartley and Michael Cooney (Identity), who will write the adaptation.

Hartley currently plays actor Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, now in its fifth season on NBC. (This casting news adds fuel to the speculation that This Is Us might decide to end after six seasons.) His other TV credits include Smallville, Revenge and Mistresses.