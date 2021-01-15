TVLine Items: For All Mankind Trailer, Last Week Tonight Returns and More

Apple TV+ is blasting off into the cosmos with a trailer for Season 2 of the alt-history space drama For All Mankind, which premieres the first of its 10 episodes on Friday, Feb. 19.

The drama, starring Joel Kinnaman, explores what would have happened if the USSR beat the Americans to the moon and the global space race had never ended. Season 2 picks up a decade later in 1983, at the height of the Cold War.

“Ronald Reagan is President, and the greater ambitions of science and space exploration are at threat of being squandered as the U.S. and Soviets go head-to-head to control sites rich in resources on the moon,” per the official synopsis. “The Department of Defense has moved into Mission Control, and the militarization of NASA becomes central to several characters’ stories: Some fight it, some use it as an opportunity to advance their own interests, and some find themselves at the height of a conflict that may lead to nuclear war.”

Watch the new trailer here:

* Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 premieres Sunday, Feb. 14 at 11/10c, on HBO.

* Apple TV+ has ordered a two-part biographical documentary about Oprah Winfrey, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Hulu will debut the three-part documentary Sasquatch, executive-produced by brothers Mark and Jay Duplass, this spring. The series investigates rumors of a bizarre 25-year-old triple homicide said to be the work of a mythical creature.

* Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF) will both receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during this year’s Oscars ceremony, airing Sunday, April 25, People reports.

* Netflix has released a trailer for the first of two interactive Bear Grylls specials, Animals on the Loose: A You Vs. Wild Movie, debuting Tuesday, Feb. 16:

