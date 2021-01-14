TVLine Items: Gaga Sings for Biden, Sopranos Movie Delayed and More

The inaugural committee for President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled the lineup for next Wednesday’s event, and it includes not one but two music superstars: Lady Gaga will sing national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20. Additionally, Jennifer Lopez is slated for a musical performance.

Check out the full slate below:

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! 🥳 Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

* The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark has been pushed back from a March 12 big-screen release to Sept. 24, our sister site Variety reports. The movie is also slated to debut on HBO Max the same day it hits theaters.

* Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) will star opposite Sandra Oh in the Netflix dramedy The Chair, written and executive-produced by Amanda Peet, our sister site Deadline reports. Oh plays the chair of an English department at a major university, while Taylor portrays her close friend, the no-nonsense Professor Joan Hambling.

* The docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, in which the singer “unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health,” will debut Tuesday, March 23, with two episodes, on Lovato’s YouTube Channel.

* The four-movie event series V.C. Andrews’ The Landry Family will air on Lifetime over two weekends, Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21, and then on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 (beginning at 8/7c each night). Watch a trailer below for the films, starring Kristian Alfonso (Days of our Lives), Marilu Henner (Taxi), Richard Harmon (The 100), Jennifer Laporte (V.C. Andrews’ Web of Dreams) and Evan Roderick (Arrow, Spinning Out).

