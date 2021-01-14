HBO Max Greenlights Julia Child Series Starring Sarah Lancashire

RELATED STORIES Search Party Season 4 Premiere Recap: The Hunter Becomes the Hunted

HBO Max has placed an eight-episode first season order for Julia, starring two-time BAFTA Award winner Sarah Lancashire (Last Tango in Halifax) as world-renowned chef Julia Child.

Inspired by Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television program, The French Chef, the series — written by Daniel Goldfarb (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and directed by Charles McDougall (House of Cards) — also stars four-time Emmy winner David Hyde Pierce (Frasier) as the title character’s loving and devoted husband Paul.

Production is expected to resume late this spring in Boston, where the pilot was filmed.

The cast also includes Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet), Fran Kranz (Dollhouse), Fiona Glascott (Episodes), Bebe Neuwirth (Madam Secretary), Isabella Rossellini (Alias) and Jefferson Mays (Perry Mason).

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever,” HBO Max original content chief Sarah Aubrey said in a statement. “This show’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career as she transformed the way we talk about food is an absolute delight…. Our incredible cast and formidable creative team are a recipe for success, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Chris Keyser (Tyrant, The Society) will serve as showrunner for the Lionsgate and 3 Arts Entertainment production, as well as executive-produce along with Erwin Stoff, Charles McDougall, Daniel Goldfarb and Kimberly Carver.