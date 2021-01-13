To All the Boys: Always and Forever Trailer: Lara Jean and Peter's Final Chapter Premieres This February

Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship is about to face its biggest obstacle yet: reality.

Netflix on Wednesday released the official trailer for To All the Boys: Always and Forever — the third and final installment in the film trilogy based on Jenny Han’s novels, dropping on Friday, Feb. 12 — and the future has never looked more uncertain for this beloved couple. Have a look:

“As Lara Jean Covey [played by Lana Condor] prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter [Noah Centineo] will look like after graduation,” reads the Netflix movie’s official description.

The film includes all the big tentpole moments from senior year, including a romantic promposal, an unforgettable Spring Break vacation — and a very dramatic college reveal.

(And in case you’re wondering, that’s Betty Who’s cover of Donna Lewis’ “I Love You Always Forever” you’re listening to in this trailer. Happy streaming!)

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first taste of the final To All the Boys movie, then drop a comment with your hopes for Lara Jean and Peter’s future below. (And no spoilers, book readers!)