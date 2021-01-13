TVLine Items: Hot Zone Season 2 Cast, SAG Awards on the Move and More

Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) and Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0, Lost) are entering The Hot Zone: The actors will headline the National Geographic anthology’s second season, which chronicles the anthrax attacks of 2001.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax takes place just weeks after 9/11, when “the United States was rocked by another deadly act of terrorism,” per the official synopsis. “Letters containing anthrax were sent to unsuspecting victims in Florida, Washington, D.C., and New York. The anonymous assault claimed five lives and caused panic throughout the U.S. Despite interagency turf wars and many false leads, an unlikely team of scientists, FBI agents and government departments slowly closed in on a shocking prime suspect.”

Goldwyn will play Bruce Ivins, “a brilliant microbiologist who becomes embroiled in the hunt to find the 2001 anthrax killer.” Kim, meanwhile, will portray Matthew Ryker, “an FBI agent with a specialty in microbiology, who, just three weeks after the 9/11 attacks, risks his career to convince his superiors of the unthinkable, that the United States is under attack again.”

* The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have shifted to Sunday, April 4 (at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on TNT and TBS) to avoid airing the same night as the rescheduled Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14.

* PaleyFest LA 2021 — streaming beginning Tuesday, March 23 for Paley Members and Citi cardmembers, and Monday, March 29 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT for the general public — will include a Six Feet Under 20th anniversary conversation with the cast and creator Alan Ball. Additional panels include ABC’s Big Sky and CBS’ The Late Late Show With James Corden, with more to be announced.

* This year’s Kennedy Center Honors, airing Sunday, June 6 on CBS, will pay tribute to Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke.

* Starz’s Black Mafia Family has cast Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as his own father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in the upcoming series about the Flenory brothers, who gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Additionally, Da’Vinchi will play Demetrius’ brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, while Wood Harris (brother of fellow cast member Steve Harris) will recur as Pat, “the revered O.G. who gives Meech and Terry their first shot in the game.”

* ABC has given a pilot order to Acts of Crime, written and directed by Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot). The project is described as “a unique spin on the crime procedural.”

