Rebel Wilson Set to Host Pooch Perfect Dog Grooming Competition for ABC; Lisa Vanderpump to Serve as Judge

ABC is going to the dogs.

Pitch Perfect‘s Rebel Wilson is set to host Pooch Perfect (get it?), a dog-grooming competition ordered at the Alphabet network based on the Australian format of the same name.

Wilson made the announcement on social media Wednesday, which you can watch below:

The eight-episode series will find 10 of the best dog groomers team with their assistants on a series of weekly challenges. Each episode will consist of two challenges: the Immunity Puppertunity challenge and the Ultimutt Challenge showdown. Ahead of elimination, each team will show off their “epic trans-fur-mations” on the “illustrious dogwalk.”

The top three teams will advance to the finale, where they’ll compete for a cash prize and Pooch Perfect‘s first-place trophy. Bravo TV personality Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky, and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris will serve as judges.

Pooch Perfect joins ABC’s ever-expanding unscripted slate, which includes reality series American Idol, The Bachelor (and Bachelorette), Dancing With the Stars and Shark Tank, along with game shows The $100,000 Pyramid, Card Sharks, Celebrity Family Feud, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, Don’t, Holey Moley, The Hustler, Match Game, Press Your Luck, To Tell the Truth and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Pooch Perfect is set to premiere this spring. An exact airdate will be announced at a later time.

Does Pooch Perfect sound like quality entertainment for the whole family? Watch a promo for the original Aussie series below, then hit the comments with your reactions to the pun-tastic title.