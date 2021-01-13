President Donald Trump Impeached for a Historic Second Time

RELATED STORIES U.S. House Votes on Trump's Second Impeachment -- Watch Live Stream

U.S. House Votes on Trump's Second Impeachment -- Watch Live Stream Trump Concedes, Promises 'Orderly Transition of Power' as Calls for Removal Mount -- Watch Video

President Donald Trump became the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice, after the House on Wednesday afternoon secured enough votes — including from at least 10 Republicans — to support the action.

The final tally of 232 to 197 marked the most bipartisan impeachment in history.

The vote, which was brought forth on a single charge of “incitement of insurrection,” came exactly one week after a pro-Trump gathering in Washington, D.C. — to protest Congress’ certification of the November election’s Electoral College votes, naming Joe Biden the 46th President of the United States — turned violent. After circumventing barricades and pushing past law enforcement, a mob of dozens breached the Capitol building, while the Vice President Mike Pence, senators and representatives were rushed to safety or hid in offices/under tables.

As of Wednesday, five people had died during the attempted insurrection, including one police officer, Brian Sicknick, who had been overpowered and beaten by rioters.

At a rally held prior to the march to the U.S. Capitol, President Trump had told the crowd, “Republicans are constantly fighting like a boxer with his hands tied behind his back…. We want to be so respectful of everybody, including bad people. And we’re going to have to fight much harder.”

“We will never give up. We will never concede,” he said. “And to use a favorite term that all of you people really came up with, we will stop the steal…. We fight like hell, and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Once reports of the attack on the U.S. Capitol surfaced, Trump tweeted a plea for respect for law enforcement, saying, “Stay peaceful.” Later, though — in a tweet that was removed (ahead of his Twitter account being suspended) — he said, regurgitating well-worn falsehoods, “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

President Trump has also been banned or restricted by Facebook, Instagram, SnapChat, Spotify, Reddit, twitch, YouTube, TikTok and Pinterest, among other platforms.