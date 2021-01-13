Tom Hanks to Host Inauguration Special, to Air on Multiple Networks

RELATED STORIES U.S. House Votes on Trump's Second Impeachment — Watch Live Stream

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Wednesday that two-time Academy Award winner Tom Hanks will host Celebrating America, a star-studded Inauguration Day special set to air on Wednesday, Jan. 20 (at 8:30/7:30c) and “celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward an America united.”

The 90-minute special — which will be shown on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC — will feature remarks from President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, and “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to the PIC. “The program will celebrate American heroes who are helping their fellow Americans through this crisis, including frontline workers, health care workers, teachers, citizens giving back, and those who are breaking barriers.”

Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and Jon Bon Jovi are scheduled to perform. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United,” PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement. “We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program. Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”

In addition to linear networks, Celebrating America will stream on PIC’s social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Twitch. Will you be tuning in?