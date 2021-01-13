Freaks and Geeks Actress Dead at 38

Jessica Campbell, whose acting credits included NBC’s beloved, cult classic Freaks and Geeks as well as the 1999 Reese Witherspoon film Election, died unexpectedly at her home in Portland, Oregon on Dec. 29, TMZ reports. She was 38.

A cause of death has not been confirmed, but Campbell reportedly had been experiencing flu-like symptoms the morning of her passing.

Campbell appeared in two episodes of Freaks and Geeks as Amy Andrews (aka Tuba Girl), a McKinley High student who briefly dated Ken (played by Seth Rogen). In the episode “The Little Things,” Amy revealed to Ken that she was born with both male and female sex organs, but her parents decided to have her male organs removed when she was a baby. Ken was initially flummoxed but decided not to let it change their relationship.

Campbell’s first acting role was in the 1992 Sarah Jessica Parker-fronted TV movie In the Best Interest of the Children. TV Stars We Lost in 2020

Having long since retired from acting, Campbell was reportedly working as a practitioner of holistic medicine.

“So heartbroken to hear this,” Witherspoon tweeted Wednesday after news of Campbell’s death broke. “Working with Jessica on Election was such a pleasure. I’m sending all my love to Jessica‘s family and loved ones.”