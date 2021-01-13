Dickinson Sneak Peek: Timothy Simons Gets His Hands Dirty as Central Park Designer Frederick Law Olmsted

RELATED STORIES Dickinson Season 2 Premiere Recap: I Only Have Eyes for Sue (Plus, Grade It!)

Emily Dickinson needs to get back in touch with nature — and Veep‘s Timothy Simons is here to help.

TVLine has an exclusive first look at this week’s Dickinson (airing Friday, Jan. 15 on Apple TV+), with Simons guest-starring as famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park, among others. In the clip below, Austin excitedly introduces his father and Emily to Olmsted, and Emily recognizes him as the man who’s designing the park in the middle of Manhattan. When she asks what he plans to call it, he replies, “Oh, I’m thinking Central Park.” (“It’s good. It’s not great,” Emily’s father concludes.)

The scruffy Olmsted is also designing Amherst’s town commons, and to do so, he needs to get a feel for the land, kneeling down and picking up handfuls of grass to sniff. (“This is his process,” Austin marvels.) He lets the land speak to him… but as he tells Emily, it hasn’t said anything yet. She seems inspired, though. Maybe she’s off to pen an ode to Amherst’s fertile soil?

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Friday's Dickinson (titled "The Daisy Follows Soft the Sun")