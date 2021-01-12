Netflix Trailer Teases To All the Boys 3, Third Kissing Booth and More Movies

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in January!

Netflix is mad with movies in 2021, as evidenced by a round-up trailer the streaming giant dropped on us Tuesday morning.

Featured in the montage — and accompanied by shout-outs from cast members — are the threequels To All The Boys: Always and Forever and The Kissing Booth 3. There’s also plenty of “movie star” power on hand, via intro hosts Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson (who star in the thriller Red Notice), Halle Berry (touting her directorial debut, Bruised) and others.

Appearing early on in the trailer is a peek at The Harder They Fall, a highly anticipated Western whose cast includes Regina King (Watchmen) and Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country).

Watch the trailer below, then read below for a list of the movies featured.

The movies featured in the trailer, in order of appearance (and with any available releases dates noted), are: Red Notice (starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson), The Harder They Fall (Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Stanfield), Thunder Force (Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy), Bruised (directed by/co-starring Halle Berry), tick, tick… BOOM! (directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Kissing Booth 3 (Joey King), To All The Boys: Always and Forever (Lana Condor and Noah Centineo) and The Woman in the Window (Amy Adams).

They’re followed by Escape from Spiderhead (Chris Hemsworth and Ringer-like speedboat CGI), YES DAY (Jennifer Garner, out March 12), Sweet Girl (Jason Momoa), Army of the Dead (directed by Zack Snyder), Outside the Wire (Anthony Mackie and Damson Idris, out Jan. 15), Bad Trip (Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish and Michaela Conlin), O2, The Last Mercenary (Jean-Claude van Damme), Kate (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Fear Street, Night Teeth (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry), Malcolm and Marie (Zendaya and John David Washington, out Feb. 5) and Monster (Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright and Jharrel Jerome).

Closing out the trailer are Moxie (directed by/co-starring Amy Poehler, out March 3), The White Tiger (based on the prize-winning novel, out Jan. 22), Double Dad, Back to the Outback (in which zoo animals plot an escape), Beauty (written by Lena Waithe) and Don’t Look Up (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence).