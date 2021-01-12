Walking Dead Bonus Episodes' Trailer Teases Good Amid Evil — Plus, Get a Peek at Hilarie Burton Morgan as Lucille

“There’s still goodness, we just have to look for it,” The Walking Dead’s Gabriel tells us in the goosebump-inducing trailer that AMC dropped Tuesday for Season 10’s half-dozen bonus episodes (which will begin to air on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 9/8c). But from the sounds of it, he and his fellow survivors may have to squint to spot it.

When the season picks up where it left off (refresh your memory here), the preacher and his pals are “trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake,” according to the show’s official logline. “The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

“As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community and the states of their minds,” the question becomes, “will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships and group intact?”

Incoming guest stars for the final leg of Season 10 include Scorpion vet Robert Patrick as Mays (a character not in Robert Kirkman’s comic-book series) and One Tree Hill alum Hilarie Burton Morgan — aka the wife of Negan’s portrayer, Jeffrey Dean Morgan — as Lucille, the ill-fated missus after whom the (mostly) reformed villain’s iconic, barbed-wire-covered bat was named. Okea Eme-Akwari (Cobra Kai’s Shawn) has also been made a co-star as Elijah, aka the masked man who caused such a stir in the fauxnale.

As previously reported, Season 11 of The Walking Dead will be the series’ last. The first dozen of its 24 episodes are expected to air this year; the rest, in 2022. But that will be no means be the end of the franchise. AMC also announced plans for two new spinoffs, one focusing on original cast members Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride’s Daryl and Carol, the other an anthology series.

To check out the trailer, click on the video at the top of this post. And to take a peek at brand-new images from Season 10’s last six episodes — including Burton Morgan wigging out as Lucille — click on the gallery above.