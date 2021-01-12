The Haves and the Have Nots to End With the Back Half of Season 8 on OWN

After eight seasons of murder and mayhem, blackmail and bats–t crazy, The Haves and the Have Nots is coming to an end. When Tyler Perry’s OWN primetime soap returns for the back half of Season 8 in May, those eight episodes will be series’ last, our sister site Deadline reported Tuesday.

“The Haves and the Have Nots was the first scripted drama we aired on OWN,” noted Oprah Winfrey, “and to say it took off from the first day it hit the air is an understatement. It’s all due to one man’s creativity and very vivid imagination, a man I refer to as my ‘big little brother,’ Tyler Perry.

“I thank Tyler, the incredible cast, the tireless crew and every single viewer who watched with bated breath each week and tweeted along with us these past eight years,” she concluded. “I will be watching alongside you all during this final season.”

Loosely based on Perry’s 2011 play of the same name, the drama has since 2013 chronicled the lives, loves and perhaps especially the hates of the filthy-rich Cryer and Harrington families, and the blue-collar Young clan. To this day, the cast includes Mixed-ish star Tika Sumpter as “reformed” bad girl Candace Young, who’s spent most of the current season holed up in a fancy hotel room pining for the handsome president-elect.

We can only hope that in The Haves and the Have Nots’ final batch of episodes, Angela Robinson’s queen of mean, Veronica Harrington — a villainess so unapologetically vile and homophobic that her gay son was moved to stab her in the breast implant — finally gets what she’s long had coming to her. Ideally at the hands of her long-suffering ex, Peter Parros’ David. But we’re not picky about it.

The midseason finale airs tonight at 8/7.

What say you, Haves and Have Nots fans? Will you be sorry to see the show go? Or when Wyatt Cryer cheated death for the zillionth time, had you had enough? Hit the comments with your thoughts.