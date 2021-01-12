TVLine Items: GH Sets Reilly Tribute, Gossip Girl's Headmistress and More

General Hospital will honor the late John Reilly with an episode dedicated to the actor and his character Sean Donely, our sister site Variety reports. The special installment is slated to air this spring.

Reilly “was a huge part” of the ABC soap’s history, executive producer Frank Valentini tells Variety, adding that the writers are currently working on the tribute.

Reilly — who also starred on the daytime sudsers Passions and Sunset Beach — passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 86.

* HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot has tapped Donna Murphy (Center Stage) to play a high school headmistress (at Constance Billard and/or St. Jude’s?), Vulture reports.

* Amazon Studios’ I Know What You Did Last Summer series has cast the following actors, per Deadline: Madison Iseman (Still the King), Brianne Tju (Light as a Feather), Ezekiel Goodman (Rat Bastard), Ashley Moore (Alone Together), Sebastian Amoruso (Solve), Fiona Rene (Stumptown), Cassie Beck (Connecting…), Brooke Bloom (Homecoming, The Sinner) and Bill Heck (Locke & Key).

* Geoffrey Arend (Madam Secretary) has joined the Apple TV+ dramedy Physical, starring Rose Byrne, per Deadline.

* Hulu has acquired the U.S. rights to Lee Daniels’ The United States vs. Billie Holiday. The film premieres Friday, Feb. 26 on the streamer. Watch a trailer:

