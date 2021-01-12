Daily Show's Jordan Klepper Attended Last Week's Trump-Incited Capitol Insurrection — and He Has Video

RELATED STORIES Trump Concedes, Promises 'Orderly Transition of Power' as Calls for Removal Mount — Watch Video

Longtime Daily Show correspondent Jordan Klepper found himself surrounded by pitchforks and Proud Boys as a violent mob descended upon the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — and Comedy Central has just released the footage.

The six-minute video (embedded below) shows Klepper interview several rioters in the lead-up to the insurrection, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“The one thing you couldn’t help but notice was just how many people looked like they were preparing for battle,” Klepper says. “From the tactical vests to the pitchforks, this rally felt charged.”

Among those brandishing weapons is an especially fired up rioter who makes his point loud and clear: “We have the guns, and we are now in the streets!” he exclaims. “We are going to clean this place out, one way or another!”

Around the 5:40 mark, you see Klepper’s cameraman knocked over by a member of “Trump’s fake tough guy military,” who then attempts to make himself look like the victim.

“If the Trump presidency was going to come to an end, this seems fitting: A show of aggression ending with a bunch of people screaming at a building without a working understanding of how Democracy works,” Klepper says. He’s then interrupted by the sound of a distant boom — “Thunder? Cannon? Tear gas? Let’s not wait to found out,” he says — which signals it’s time to go.

“In the end, the crowd didn’t stop our Democracy. Let’s talk heart in that,” Klepper concludes. “This sh-t-stain rebellion failed — as did my dry January.”

Watch Klepper speak with rioters ahead of the U.S. Capitol siege below, then hit the comments with your reactions.