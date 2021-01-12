Jeopardy! Taps NFL Star Aaron Rodgers as Latest Interim Guest Host

Celebrity Jeopardy! alum Aaron Rodgers is lectern-bound: The NFL star confirmed Tuesday that he will serve as one of Jeopardy!‘s rotating guest hosts.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback — who announced the gig during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show (see below) — joins a burgeoning guest-host roster that also includes current interim emcee Ken Jennings and forthcoming fill-in host Katie Couric.

Recalling his first meeting with late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek back in 2015 for Celebrity Jeopardy!, Rodgers recently told The Athletic, “It’s safe to say I was starstruck. I was just telling one of our coaches today as we talked about it. It’s happened a few times in my life where I’ve been starstruck by somebody, and I understand maybe what that feels like to a lesser degree when somebody meets me, and that’s what I think gives me a good perspective with those interactions. I was so excited, trying to keep it together and act like it wasn’t the huge deal that it was to me on the inside.”

Jennings was the first guest host to step in for Trebek, whose final episode aired on Jan. 8, two months following his death from pancreatic cancer. In his debut on Monday, the GOAT Jeopardy! contestant fought back tears while discussing Trebek’s legacy. “Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much,” he told viewers at the top of the show. “And I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.” (Watch video of Jennings’ message here.)