Ratings: Rookie Eyes Lows, NCIS: LA Rises, as NBC Football Dominates

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s broadcast of the NFL Wild Card game between the Browns and Steelers dominated Sunday primetime with 21.5 million total viewers and a 6.3 demo rating.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of other Wild Card football (and pending adjustment due to overrun), 60 Minutes drew its best numbers since Nov. 29 (13.1 mil/1.9). NCIS: LA (5.6 mil/0.7) ticked up a tenth to score its best rating since the season premiere, while New Orleans (4.1 mil/0.5) slipped to its smallest audience ever.

ABC | Leading out of a Supermarket Sweep rerun, Millionaire did 3 mil and a 0.5. The Rookie then drew series lows of 3 mil and a 0.4.

THE CW | The inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards drew 260K and a 0.05.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

