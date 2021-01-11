Snowpiercer Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Sacrifice, New Outside World Reveals

RELATED STORIES March Madness: NCAA Details Plan to Hold Entire Men's Tourney in Indiana

Snowpiercer is going to make like The Martian (and Ricky Bobby) and attempt a bold “slingshot” maneuver during Season 2, as teased by the first full trailer for the TNT drama’s return.

After all, if you’ve got two engines working for ya, with Big Alice now glommed on like a handsy prom date, why not take a big swing? Press play on the trailer below to get a sense of what a “slingshot” move means in this bone-chilling, apocalyptic world — as well as to see which character is poised to make a big sacrifice, as Season 2 starts chug-chug-chugging along on Monday, Jan. 25 at 9/8c.

At the end of Snowpiercer Season 1, the survivors of the revolution found themselves trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the newly merged classes, with Layton (played by Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. But upon discovering that Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is in fact alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risked venturing outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While Melanie was out there, it was revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard) — the daughter she thought had died — is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be an easy ride for Melanie with her daughter, where she ‘steps into a hug,’” showrunner Graeme Manson told TVLine. “For one, we’re still unclear as to the charisma and the capacity of Wilford. We have our ideas about him through Melanie and through his myth, but what kind of life has Alexandra been living [on Big Alice]? What she believes about her mother, I think, is one of the biggest questions to kick off the top of the season.”

In Season 2, a new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

