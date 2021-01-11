Lincoln Lawyer Series Lands at Netflix, Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo — Find Out Which Book It Will Cover

RELATED STORIES The Umbrella Academy Reveals Casting of 7 Sparrows for Season 3

The Lincoln Lawyer has pulled his sedan up to Netflix, after being turned away by CBS.

Netflix and novelist Michael Connelly announced on Monday that the TV-series adaptation of the Lincoln Lawyer novels has landed at the streaming giant, with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (of Goliath and From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) filling the title role.

CBS previously developed a Lincoln Lawyer adaptation for the Spring 2020 pilot season, reportedly starring Logan Marshall-Green (Damnation), but ultimately passed on the project. The 2011 film adaptation starred Matthew McConaughey.

In a statement, Connelly wrote, “Today, I’m excited to announce that after a bit of a journey, Mickey Haller will come to life once again on screen — this time in the TV series adaptation of The Lincoln Lawyer coming to Netflix and starring the wonderful and talented Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

“The Lincoln Lawyer series will be adapted to serve up the complex and mysterious arcs fans know and love with a mix of light-hearted humor and a dose of family dynamics,” the author continued. “Season 1 will consist of 10 one-hour episodes and will be based on the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict. It is brought to life by a renowned team of producers that includes David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Goliath) as executive producer/writer, Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife, Wisdom of the Crowd) as showrunner/executive producer/writer, Ross Fineman (Goliath, Big Sky) as executive producer, and A+E Studios.”

The Lincoln Lawyer novels follow Mickey Haller, the half-brother of LAPD detective Harry Bosch (played over on Amazon by Titus Welliver) and an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. “Manuel is the ideal Mickey Haller, as Haller follows in the footsteps of his attorney father with the showmanship of his Mexican movie star mother,” says Connelly. “Manuel brings a powerful dynamic and dimension to the role — one that aligns with the books and will give the show the opportunity to celebrate the Latinx heritage and roots of this Los Angeles-based story.”

“I’m thrilled to call Netflix our home,” Connelly said in closing. “And I’m excited to bring this rich, multilayered story filled with intriguing characters and mysteries to solve to millions of viewers – both old and new fans – around the world.”