TVLine Items: grown-ish Season 3B Trailer, FX's Sex Pistols Series and More

When grown-ish‘s third season resumes on Thursday, Jan. 21 (Freeform, 8/7c), life at Cal U is going to be “poetic, but also very dark. Like a haiku of mistakes.”

That’s how Luca describes the state of things in the below just-released trailer for Season 3B, which picks up with Zoey crushing her dream job — and crushing on Aaron all over again.

Additional trailer highlights include Jazz thirst-stalking Doug, Aaron taking a stand against Cal U’s funding of private prisons and Nomi finally clueing in the father of baby Luna.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* FX has ordered Pistol, a six-episode limited series about Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, from Oscar winner Danny Boyle, who will executive-produce and direct. The project, starring Toby Wallace (The Society) as Jones, is based on the musician’s 2018 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The cast also includes Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan.

* Jon M. Chu has stepped down as director of Disney+’s Willow pilot, citing ongoing COVID lockdowns in the UK and a new baby on the way for him and his wife Kristin Hodge.

* HBO Max has acquired the Spanish-language series Vida Perfecta (Perfect Life), with Season 1 premiering on Thursday, Jan. 21, and is co-producing a second season with Moviestar+. From star, writer, director and creator Leticia Dolera, the series follows three women “who are in search of their place in the world as they navigate the humiliations and celebrations that come with being a thirtysomething millennial.”

* HBO Max has released a trailer for Selena + Chef Season 2, debuting Thursday, Jan. 21 with three episodes:

* Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released a sneak peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, premiering soon on Paramount+ and airing on Nickelodeon later this year:

