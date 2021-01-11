CNN Extends Jake Tapper's The Lead, Fox News Reveals New Daytime Sked

RELATED STORIES CNN's Van Jones in Tears Over Biden Win: 'Character Matters, Truth Matters'

Two major cable news networks are making news this Monday morning.

CNN, for starters, has announced that The Lead With Jake Tapper will be expanding to two hours, while Dana Bash will now co-anchor Sunday’s State of the Union with Tapper. (The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer will now run just an hour.)

Additionally at CNN, election-season breakout star Abby Phillip, now the cabler’s senior political correspondent, will anchor Inside Politics With Abby Phillip on Sundays at 8 am ET; John King will continue to anchor Inside Politics‘ weekday edition.

Other changes include (but are not limited to) the promotion of Kaitlin Collins to chief White House correspondent, while Jim Acosta transitions to chief domestic correspondent and Pamela Brown becomes senior Washington correspondent/will anchor CNN Newsroom on weekends.

Fox News Channel, meanwhile, has unveiled a new daytime and early prime programming lineup, to launch Monday, Jan. 18.

Kicking off the schedule will be a new two-hour edition of America’s Newsroom, with its founding anchor Bill Hemmer joined by co-anchor Dana Perino. Additionally, John Roberts will be joined by Sandra Smith in helming a new two-hour news program, titled America Reports. (Roberts’ replacement on the White House correspondent team will be announced at a later date.)

Martha MacCallum’s The Story will move to 3 pm ET, followed by Neil Cavuto’s Your World, The Five and then Special Report With Bret Baier. A rotating group of opinion hosts will helm the 7 o’clock hour, to be titled Fox News Primetime.

9 am: America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino

11 am: The Faulkner Focus

12 pm: Outnumbered

1 pm: America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith

3 pm: The Story with Martha MacCallum

4 pm: Your World with Neil Cavuto

5 pm: The Five

6 pm: Special Report with Bret Baier

7 pm: Fox News Primetime