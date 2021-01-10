Clarice: Watch the Full Trailer for CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series

RELATED STORIES Clarice EP: CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Will NOT Be a Procedural

Clarice EP: CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Will NOT Be a Procedural 2021 TV Preview: Firefly Lane, Clarice, Lord of the Rings, Y: The Last Man, Loki and 15 More Shows We're Excited About

Hello, Clarice: The first full trailer for CBS’ upcoming Silence of the Lambs sequel series is finally here.

The psychological horror series (which premieres Thursday, Feb. 11 at 10/9c) stars Rebecca Breeds (The Originals, Pretty Little Liars) as the titular FBI agent Clarice Starling, and picks up one year after the events of the film. The series promises “a deep dive into the untold personal story of Starling as she returns to the field in 1993… Her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life,” reads the official description.

In the trailer (embedded in an official tweet below), Starling can be seen being coaxed back to work by Senator-turned-Attorney General Ruth Martin, as the federal agent appears to be struggling with the notoriety and fame stemming from the film’s Buffalo Bill case. The trailer also hints at Starling’s “old ghosts” from her childhood, and a return to her former stomping ground of Appalachia.

The series — which will definitely not be a procedural — hails from Star Trek: Discovery EPs Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Joining Breeds in the cast are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Kal Penn (House), Lucca de Oliveira (SEAL Team), Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black), Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds), Devyn Tyler (The Purge) and relative newcomer Marnee Carpenter. In addition, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse) plays Clarice’s Quantico therapist, and Tim Guinee (Homeland, Revolution) appears as the leader of a secessionist militia group.

The second of five films following Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter character, The Silence of the Lambs won five Oscars including for Best Picture and Best Actress in a Leading Role, for Jodie Foster’s turn as Starling. A critically acclaimed prequel TV series from Bryan Fuller, Hannibal, followed in 2013 and ran for three seasons on NBC.

Press PLAY below to see what’s in store for Agent Starling, then drop your thoughts in the Comments!