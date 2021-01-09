The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 10

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: HBO Max, Disney+ and Others

What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: HBO Max, Disney+ and Others January TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 13 season premieres (including Prodigal Son, The Resident and the long-delayed American Gods), eight series debuts (including the Kyra Sedwick multi-cam Call Your Mother and the first MCU TV series WandaVision) and a smattering of midseason returns (including The Good Doctor, Superstore and SEAL Team).

SUNDAY, JAN. 10

8 pm American Gods Season 3 premiere (Starz)

8 pm The Circus Season 6 premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Critics Choice Super Awards (The CW)

9 pm All Creatures Great and Small series premiere (PBS)

9 pm Tiger docuseries premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm All American Stories docuseries premiere (The CW)

8 pm College Football Playoff National Championship (ESPN)

9 pm The Wall time slot premiere (NBC)

10 pm The Good Doctor returns (ABC)

10 pm Weakest Link returns (NBC)

11 pm Straight Up Steve Austin Season 2 premiere (USA Network)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm Finding Your Roots Season 6 finale (PBS)

8 pm The Haves and the Have Nots Season 8 finale (OWN)

8 pm The Resident Season 4 premiere (Fox)

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Prodigal Son Season 2 premiere (Fox)

9 pm Trickster Stateside premiere (The CW)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

3 am Everyone Is Doing Great series premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

8 pm The Goldbergs returns (ABC)

8 pm Chicago Med returns (NBC)

8:30 pm American Housewife returns (ABC)

9 pm Chicago Fire returns (NBC)

9 pm The Conners returns (ABC)

9 pm SEAL Team returns (CBS)

9:30 pm Call Your Mother series premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chicago P.D. returns (NBC)

10 pm S.W.A.T. returns (CBS)

10:30 pm Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Season 6 premiere (TBS)

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

3 am Search Party Season 4 premiere (HBO Max; first three episodes)

8 pm World’s Funniest Animals Season 1 finale (The CW; two episodes)

8:30 pm Superstore returns/time slot premiere (NBC)

FRIDAY, JAN. 15

3 am Bling Empire series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Carmen Sandiego final season premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Disenchantment Part 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Endlings Season 2 premiere (Hulu; all episodes)

3 am One Night in Miami… film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Servant Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am The Ultimate Playlist of Noise film premiere (Hulu)

3 am WandaVision series premiere (Disney+)

7:30 pm Bunk’d Season 5 premiere (Disney Channel)

8 pm U.S. Figure Skating Championship (NBC)

10 pm Real Time With Bill Maher Season 19 premiere (HBO)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.