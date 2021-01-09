Ratings: Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods Return Up, Shark Tank Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Magnum P.I. returned from the holiday break to 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, ticking up on both counts from its previous episode. Lead-out Blue Bloods (6.4 mil/0.6) did same, while delivering Friday’s largest audience. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Opening the Eye’s night, MacGyver (5.1 mil/0.5) returned up in viewers but flat in the demo.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (4.4 mil/0.8) tied its season high in the demo, and easily led Friday in that measure.

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.5) was steady.

THE CW | Whose Line did 849K/0.1, followed by Penn & Teller: Fool Us‘ 750K/0.1.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

