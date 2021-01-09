The Masked Dancer: The First Clues for Zebra, Sloth, Cotton Candy and More

Five more celebrities made their Masked Dancer debuts on Wednesday, but it was Ice Cube who got the cold shoulder from the studio audience.

Despite giving the choreography his all (and rocking all of that bedazzled denim), Ice Cube was eliminated and unmasked at the end of Episode 2, revealing himself to be TV host Bill Nye. That leaves Sloth, Zebra, Moth and Cotton Candy still in the running alongside Group A’s Tulip, Hammerhead, Exotic Bird and Cricket.

Ahead of the next round of performances on Jan. 13 (Fox, 8/7c), we’re taking a closer look at the latest clues for Group B, which you can peruse in the attached gallery (along with our current guesses for the celebs under those get-ups).

How does a hot dog costume figure into Zebra’s real-life career? What’s the connection between Moth and the president? Might Sloth be a Glee alum? And who’s resilient enough to take a terrifying tumble from an aerial hoop, then brush herself off the way Cotton Candy did?

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see our latest theories, which we’ll be updating after each new Masked Dancer episode airs, then hit the comments with your own analysis!