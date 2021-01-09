TVLine Items: The Equalizer Promo, Afraid of the Dark Date and More

CBS has released the first footage from its Queen Latifah-led crime-drama reboot The Equalizer.

Premiering after the network’s Feb. 7 telecast of Super Bowl LV, The Equalizer stars Latifah as “an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Castle executive producers Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller penned the pilot, with original series co-creator Richard Lindheim on board as an EP.

Chris Noth (Law & Order), Tory Kittles (Colony), Lorraine Toussaint (Into the Badlands), Liza Lapira (Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23) and Adam Goldberg (The Jim Gaffigan Show) co-star. Watch the teaser below:

She’s the one you call when you can’t call 911. #TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/Hsu3Ubs41a — The Equalizer (@TheEqualizerCBS) January 9, 2021

* Cynthia Erivo marked her Jan. 8 birthday by unveiling the key art for National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha (pictured at right), in which she plays the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. The Emmy-winning anthology series’ third season premieres in March.

* AMC’s Kevin Can F*** Himself — which looks at the world through the eyes of the typical sitcom wife (Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy) — has cast Meghan Leathers (For All Mankind) and Candice Coke (Proven Innocent) in recurring roles. Per our sister site Deadline, Leathers will play Jenn, the uptight wife of upscale diner owner Sam (Raymond Lee), while Coke has been cast as Tammy, a local detective.

* Nickelodeon has set a Season 2 premiere date — Friday, Feb. 12 at 8/7c — as well as released a trailer for Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, which follows an all-new Midnight Society group of kids who learn of the terrifying curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as the Shadowman. Watch it below:

