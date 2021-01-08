Sophia Bush's Good Sam CBS Pilot Adds Sabrina's Skye P. Marshall

RELATED STORIES Blue Bloods Sneak Peek: Will Frank Let a Cop in a Wheelchair Stay in the Field?

Good Sam has added another very good doctor.

Skye P. Marshall, who as of late recurred on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has joined the Sophia Bush-led CBS medical drama pilot.

In the potential series, a talented yet stifled surgeon (played by former One Tree Hill resident alum Bush) embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss (Star Trek: Discovery‘s Jason Isaacs) falls into a coma. When he awakens and wants to resume surgery, however, it falls to Sam to supervise this overbearing blowhard who never acknowledged her talents — and who also happens to be her father.

As reported by our sister site Deadline, Marshall will play Dr. Lex Trulie, an ambitious surgeon who shares a bond with Sam, as the only women in their department. That bond will be tested, though, when Sam replaces her father, to whom Lex is steadfastly loyal, as chief of surgery.

In addition to her run as Sabrina‘s Mambo Marie, Marshall’s TV credits include Black Lightning (where for the first two seasons she played Ms. Fowdy), The Fix, and guest spots on shows such as This Is Us, 9-1-1 and The Rookie.