'SoHo Karen' Snaps at Gayle King in Contentious CBS Interview — Watch

RELATED STORIES Gayle King Has Emotional Response to Racist Central Park Incident: 'It Feels Like Open Season' on Black Men

Gayle King Has Emotional Response to Racist Central Park Incident: 'It Feels Like Open Season' on Black Men Gayle King Rebukes CBS For Releasing 'Out of Context' Interview Excerpt About Kobe Bryant -- Watch Video

Miya Ponsetto, dubbed “SoHo Karen” for falsely accusing a Black teen of stealing her phone, lashed out during an interview with CBS This Morning‘s Gayle King on Friday.

In the interview — which was taped just hours before Ponsetto was arrested in California — Ponsetto defends her alleged actions in the viral video, in which she appears to yell at 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. and insist he stole her phone, later attempting to tackle Harrold. (Her phone turned up later that same day, and was not stolen by Harrold.) She admits to King that she “could’ve approached the situation differently,” adding: “I consider myself to be super sweet… I don’t feel that that’s who I am as a person.”

But that sweetness wears off when Ponsetto (who is inexplicably wearing a “Daddy” baseball cap during the interview) is pressed by King about tackling Harrold, saying: “OK, I apologize. Can we move on?” She goes on to say: “I am a 22-year-old girl. I don’t… racism, uh… How is one girl accusing… a guy about a phone a crime?” When King reminds her that Harrold did not have her phone and that she’s “old enough to know better,” Ponsetto tries to shut her down, gesturing for King to shush while saying: “Alright, Gayle. Enough.” (Her attorney does attempt to cut Ponsetto off at that point.)

The full six-minute segment is embedded above, with King promising more footage from her interview with Ponsetto to air on Monday. Press PLAY to watch, and then hit the comments below to share your thoughts.