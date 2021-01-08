Losing Alice: Watch the Full Trailer for Apple TV+'s Upcoming Israeli Thriller

RELATED STORIES Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld, EP Tease a Darker, More Mature Season 2: It's 'Kind of Like a Psychological Thriller'

Apple TV+ has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming drama series Losing Alice — and its protagonist really needs to improve her work-life balance.

The Israeli psychological thriller, inspired by the legend of Faust, stars Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) as Alice, a 48-year-old film director who feels irrelevant after taking a step back from her career to raise a family. But after meeting a young screenwriter named Sophie on the train, Alice becomes obsessed with both Sophie and her haunting film in which Alice’s husband, David, is set to star.

“When Alice is asked to direct the project, she enters into an unconventional love triangle, eventually surrendering her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success,” the logline reads. “The series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, Losing Alice is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director.”

Alice’s intimate relationships with David and Sophie are teased in the trailer above, which finds Alice at a press event for her movie, reflecting on the strange time she had making it.

The drama’s first three episodes (out of eight total) drop Friday, Jan. 22, followed by new installments each week. Watch the full promo above, then drop a comment with your reactions!