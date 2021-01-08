Keegan-Michael Key Is August Snow in ABC Drama Based on Detective Novels

RELATED STORIES Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Alan Cumming Lead the Stacked Cast of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series

Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Alan Cumming Lead the Stacked Cast of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series TVLine Items: Stranger Things Vet Joins Comedy, Jonah Hex's 'Crisis' and More

ABC is putting Keegan-Michael Key on the case. The comedian is set to executive-produce and star in a drama series based on Stephen Mack Jones’ August Snow crime novels, our sister site Deadline reports. The project has been given a script commitment plus penalty.

Jones, who is serving as a consulting producer, began publishing his August Snow series in 2018. When the character was first introduced, he was described as “tough, smart and struggling to stay alive … the embodiment of Detroit,” per the official description. “The son of an African-American father and a Mexican-American mother, August grew up in the city’s Mexicantown and joined the police force only to be drummed out by a conspiracy of corrupt cops and politicians. But August fought back; he took on the city and got himself a $12 million wrongful dismissal settlement that left him low on friends. He has just returned to the house he grew up in after a year away, and quickly learns he has many scores to settle.”

A second August Snow book, titled Lives Laid Away, was released on Oct. 22, 2019, with a third, titled Dead of Winter, scheduled to hit “shelves” on May 4, 2021.

Best known for starring opposite Jordan Peele on Comedy Central’s Key & Peele, Key’s lengthy small-screen resume includes memorable work on shows like Mad TV, Parks and Recreation, Playing House and Friends From College. His film credits include starring roles in Keanu, Toy Story 4, The Lion King and the recent Netflix musical The Prom (among so many other movies).

Paul Eckstein (Godfather of Harlem) will write the project, executive-producing alongside Imagine TV Studios’ Brian Grazer and Samie Kim Falvey, Gaspin Media’s Jeff Gaspin and Tony Sabistina, and Elle Key.