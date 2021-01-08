Bling Empire Is Crazy Rich Asians Meets Real Housewives in Netflix Trailer

RELATED STORIES Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand on Hawk's Monstrous Transition and Back Again: 'It's Inevitable He Becomes a Bully'

Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand on Hawk's Monstrous Transition and Back Again: 'It's Inevitable He Becomes a Bully' Netflix Says Bridgerton Is Fifth-Largest Season Premiere for an Original Series

Just when you thought you had enough reality shows to obsess over, a new addition has arrived: Netflix on Friday unveiled the official trailer for Bling Empire, which is basically Crazy Rich Asians meets Real Housewives with a dash of Keeping Up with the Kardashians intrigue.

The series, which premieres Friday, Jan. 15 on the streaming service, follows a group of affluent Asian and Asian-American socialites with more money than you’ll ever see in your lifetime. Feel free to cry in student loans as these super rich friends light up Los Angeles with wild parties and lavish shopping sprees.

“My friends, they’re a little kooky but they mean well,” model Kevin Krieder says in the preview. “They have the whole world at their disposal.”

And while they may have it all — seriously, who else can pick out expensive jewelry for hiking? — their lives aren’t always glamorous. “Between running multi-billion-dollar businesses and traveling the world, these friends are as good at keeping secrets as they are at spilling them,” the show’s official description reads. “And there is certainly no shortage of secrets.”

As the trailer above indicates, we can expect plenty of drama as this elite crew clashes over penis pumps and shady seating arrangements — all while dripping in diamonds and lush fabrics.

Are you excited about this series? Let us know in the comments!