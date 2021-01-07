Blue Bloods Sneak Peek: Will Frank Let a Cop in a Wheelchair Stay in the Field?

RELATED STORIES Grammys Postponed Due to COVID

NYPD commissioner Frank Reagan has a decision to make when a top cop winds up in a wheelchair and still wants to work crime scenes, as seen in this sneak peek from CBS’ Blue Bloods.

In the episode “Redemption,” airing this Friday, Jan. 8 at 10/9c, Frank (played by Tom Selleck) must decide whether the department can accommodate a request to remain in the field from Detective Allison Mulaney (played by Glee Project grad and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker), a lauded cop who now uses wheelchair after being wounded in the line of duty.

Press play on the sneak peek above to see how Detective Mulaney caught the commish off-guard at a press conference, and hear his initial stance on her proposal.

Elsewhere this week: Erin is conflicted by the weight of her authority in the sentencing of a man guilty of vehicular homicide; Danny and Baez pursue a rideshare rapist; and Jamie and Eddie team up to aid a fellow officer when his partner is shot on the job.

CBS’ entire Friday slate returns from the holiday break this week, starting with MacGyver at 8 pm (Mac’s meeting with Desi’s parents goes sideways when her brother finds himself in trouble and desperately needs their help), followed by Magnum P.I. at 9 pm (Magnum and Higgins help an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter who is being pressured by a gang to throw an illegal fight).

