Ratings: Bachelor Premiere Down But Tops Night, CBS Hits Audience Highs

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelor opened its 25th season with 5 million total viewers and a 1.3 rating (read recap), dominating Monday in the demo though hitting premiere lows in both measures. (Colton circa 2019 held the previous “record,” with 5.1 mil and a 1.5.)

Capping ABC’s night, The Hustler sneak previewed to 2 mil and a 0.5 ahead of its official Thursday premiere.

Elsewhere:

CBS | The Neighborhood (6 mil/0.7), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 mil/0.6), All Rise (4.6 mil/0.5) and Bull (5.5 mil/0.5) all returned up a tenth in the demo while hitting season highs in audience.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games did 3.3 mil/0.6 and 2.8 mil/0.5, leading into The Wall season premiere’s 2.5 mil/0.5.

FOX | The Season 1 broadcast finale of L.A.’s Finest slipped to its second-smallest audience (1.4 mil) while steady in the demo (with a 0.3).

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Caution: Happy Fun Ball may suddenly accelerate to dangerous speeds.

