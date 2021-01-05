TVLine Items: Rhys Darby Joins Pirate Comedy, GH Mom Returns and More

Rhys Darby is saying “Ahoy mateys!” to HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death, which counts Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows) among its executive producers.

Per our sister site Deadline, the Flight of the Conchords vet will headline the series, which is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate.

Our Flag Means Death was created by People of Earth‘s David Jenkins, who will serve as showrunner. Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Waititi will direct the pilot as well as serve as an EP, alongside Garrett Basch (What We Do in the Shadows) and Dan Halsted. The series marks the latest collaboration between Darby and Waititi, who was a writer/director on Conchords.

* Denise Alexander will reprise her General Hospital role as Laura’s mother Lesley, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Broadcast journalist Ashleigh Banfield will headline the talk show Banfield, airing weeknights on WGN America, beginning Monday, March 1 at 10/9c, our sister site Variety reports. In the style of Larry King’s CNN show, the interview-driven program will feature a mix of newsmakers, issues, celebrities and human interest stories.

* Watch a new trailer for Search Party Season 4, premiering Thursday, Jan. 14, with three episodes on HBO Max:

* HBO Max has released a trailer for the original film Locked Down, directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity) and starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor. It debuts on the streamer on Thursday, Jan. 14.

