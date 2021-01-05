Grammys Postponed Due to COVID, to Possibly Be Held in March (Report)

RELATED STORIES Grammys Drop 'Urban' From Two Category Names in Wake of Backlash

That record needle scratch you just heard is this year’s Grammy Awards hitting the brakes.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards, which were scheduled to be held on Sunday, Jan. 31, are likely to be postponed due to the current COVID situation. Our sister site Rolling Stone says that organizers are now mulling a March date for the musical kudoscast.

The Recording Academy did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

This year’s Grammys were to be broadcast by CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and hosted by The Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah. The latest plan was to have no audience and only allow presenters and performers on-site, while nominees would wait at home, 2020 Emmys-style, for the (hopefully!) good word.

The January 2020 Grammys was one of the last awards shows to be held before the pandemic hit. It delivered 18.7 million total viewers for CBS, down just 6 percent from 2019 while delivering that TV season’s most watched and highest rated entertainment program.

This year, the Academy received a total of 23,207 entries for Grammy consideration, setting the record for the most entries in a single year.