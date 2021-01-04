NFL Wild Card 'MegaCast': Freeform Books DJ Khaled Halftime Show, 'Watch Party' With Network Stars

RELATED STORIES Good Trouble Sets Season 3 Premiere

Freeform’s part in ESPN’s multi-network “MegaCast” of this Sunday afternoon’s NFL Wild Card game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans will include a halftime show hosted by DJ Khaled (watch teaser above) and a “Watch Party” featuring, among others, stars of the cabler’s assorted series.

While ESPN and ABC offer a “traditional” simulcast of the Jan. 10 NFL game, Freeform’s coverage will feature a “Watch Party” during which guests delve into an array of topics (about the game and pop culture) with ESPN’s Jesse Palmer and Maria Taylor — in a multi-window format that always keeps the gridiron action on-screen.

The guests appearing with Palmer and Taylor will hail from television, music, sports, ties to Baltimore and Nashville and more — and include (but will not be limited to!) Good Trouble’s Cierra Ramirez, and Motherland: Fort Salem’s Demetria McKinney and Ashley Nicole Williams.

DJ Khaled’s full halftime performance will take place in Miami in advance of the game, and then be presented on Freeform with special post-production elements; watch teaser above.