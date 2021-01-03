Kerry Vincent, Food Network Challenge Judge, Dead at 75

Kerry Vincent, a judge of Food Network Challenge, died on Jan. 2 from an undisclosed illness. She was 75.
The Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, a nonprofit organization Vincent co-founded, announced her death via Facebook.
“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening,” the Facebook post read. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally… Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”
Vincent was a judge on Food Network Challenge from 2006 to 2012, appearing on a total of 75 episodes. In 2014, she served as the host of Save My Bakery, in which she helped out struggling bakeries. The series ran for nine episodes. She was also a published author, having written the book Romantic Wedding Cakes in 2002.
The Australian-born host’s other credits include appearances on The Great Australian Bake Off, Holiday Gingerbread Showdown, The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Last Cake Standing. She is survived by her husband, Doug.