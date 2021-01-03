Kerry Vincent, Food Network Challenge Judge, Dead at 75

Kerry Vincent, a judge of Food Network Challenge, died on Jan. 2 from an undisclosed illness. She was 75.

The Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show, a nonprofit organization Vincent co-founded, announced her death via Facebook.

“It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening,” the Facebook post read. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as [well] as personally… Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”