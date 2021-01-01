Ratings: ABC Rocks New Year's Eve as Always, Fox Slips With New Hosts

ABC rang in the new year with the best numbers of any broadcaster, as Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve averaged 8.4 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating during primetime — exactly matching last year’s fast nationals.

NBC’s three-hour programming block placed second in the demo, with New Year’s Eve: Escape From 2020 and NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2021 averaging 4.4 mil and a 0.9.

CBS’ lineup of assorted reruns actually drew Thursday’s second-largest audience (averaging 4.5 mil), while scoring a 0.3 demo rating.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast, hosted by the ubiquitous Joel McHale and Ken Jeong, averaged 2 mil and a 0.6 — down a steep 25 percent from Steve Harvey’s year-ago turn as NYE host.

