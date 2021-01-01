The Simpsons to Explore 'Awesome Origin Story' of... Comic Book Guy?

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing's Final Season Will Show How the Pandemic Negatively (and Positively?) Impacted the Baxters

Comic Book Guy could soon be vying for a new title: Best. Dad. Ever.

That’s right, folks. After 32 seasons, The Simpsons is finally looking to expand CBG’s family tree in Sunday’s episode, which airs at a special time (Fox, 9/8c). “The Dad-Feelings Limited” finds Comic Book Guy and his wife Kumiko debating whether or not to have a baby.

Per the official synopsis, Sunday’s episode will also reveal the “awesome origin story” of Comic Book Guy. So, you know… buckle up for that. Special guest voices in this episode include Dan Aykroyd and Bob Balaban.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which finds Homer and Marge striking a surprisingly strong bond with Mr. and Mrs. Comic Book at trivia night — so it’s also safe to say that the parents of three will heavily influence the young couple’s decision one way or the other.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Sunday’s special episode of The Simpsons — airing at a special time, — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.