TVLine Items: XL Underground Reruns, Superman & Lois Promo and More

Fans of the gone-too-soon Underground will get a little something extra when OWN reruns the acclaimed WGN drama starting Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.

For starters, the series premiere’s encore will be followed by Revisiting Underground, a special hosted by John Legend and featuring all-new cast interviews, commentary and never-before-seen footage. Beyond that, each of the 20 episodes has been expanded to include newly filmed introductions by Legend and various cast members, producer/cast commentary and more.

Set in 1857, Underground follows Noah (Leverage‘s Aldis Hodge), who with a small group of fellow slaves on a plantation outside Atlanta organizes a plan to run for their lives to freedom. Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Christopher Meloni (Law & Order: SVU), Adina Porter (True Blood), Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin) and Amirah Vann (How to Get Away With Murder) are among the A-plus ensemble.

* CBS Studios has extended the holiday hiatus for several shows — including NCIS, NCIS: LA and SEAL Team — by a week, to now resume production Jan. 11. This decision comes in the wake of the Los Angeles County Health Department urging TV and film productions to hit pause “for a few weeks” as the area suffers a “catastrophic surge in COVID cases.”

* The CW has released a teaser for its upcoming Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, debuting Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9 pm:

