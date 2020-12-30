Fox's The Great North Throws a Brokeback Mountain-Themed Wedding Where 'No One Will Be Quitting Anyone'

RELATED STORIES The Masked Dancer: Grade the Spinoff's Premiere (and Make Your Guesses!)

Something tells us that Fox’s newest animated family is going to fit in just fine among the other Sunday night weirdos.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of The Great North — airing Sunday (8:30/7:30c), ahead of its formal Feb. 14 premiere — which drops viewers in on a typical breakfast with the delightfully atypical Tobins. Our personal favorite moment comes around the 30-second mark, when Honeybee (voiced by The Daily Show‘s Dulcé Sloan) maps out the Brokeback Mountain-themed wedding of her dreams. And ours.

The Great North stars the voices of Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as single dad Beef Tobin, Jenny Slate (Big Mouth) as Beef’s daughter Judy, Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth) as Beef’s oldest son Wolf, Sloan as Wolf’s fiancée Honeybee, Aparna Nancherla (Corporate) as Beef’s youngest son Moon, and Paul Rust (Love) as Beef’s middle son Ham.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) also recurs as the voice of Judy’s boss Alyson, while Alanis Morissette voices herself, appearing to Judy as a vision in the Northern Lights.

Already renewed for a second season, The Great North is created, written and executive-produced by Bob’s Burgers writers and EPs Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, as well as writer Minty Lewis (Regular Show). The Molyneux sisters serve as showrunners. Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard also executive-produces.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first taste of The Great North, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in on Sunday?