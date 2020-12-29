TV Ratings: MNF Blowout Finale Tops Quiet Night, L.A.'s Finest Goes Low

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays?

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Monday Night Football season finale, in which the Bills clobbered the Patriots, averaged 6.1 million viewers and a 1.2 demo rating — easily leading a super-quiet night in both measures.

CBS’ The Neighborhood rerun placed a distant second in both measures, with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

Monday’s only other fresh-ish broadcast fare, the penultimate Season 1 episode of L.A.’s Finest on Fox, dipped to a new demo low of 0.2 while drawing 1.5 million viewers.

Things promise to liven up next Monday with new episodes of CBS’ The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise and Bull, ABC’s Season 25 premiere of The Bachelor, and the return of NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games plus Season 4 of The Wall.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

