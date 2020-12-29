Pose Season 3 Update: Which Scenes Can't Be Filmed During the Pandemic?

The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into Pose‘s most iconic scenes.

In an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan (embedded above), star Billy Porter revealed that even though Pose is filming Season 3 right now, the show’s glamorous ball scenes have yet to be produced, due to the number of cast members and extras that would need to be indoors at one time.

“We’re still trying to figure that part out. We have not shot any of the balls yet,” Porter shared on Monday. “We’ve been shooting the scene work, and I believe, for the ball sequences, that we’re waiting to hopefully be shooting them inside some sort of vaccine situation, so that we can have all those people in the room.”

According to Porter, the plan is for ball sequences to be filmed in 2021, though he didn’t specify when production on those scenes could or would begin in the new year. In the meantime, the actor said he is “just grateful to be back working,” even with strict COVID protocols in place. 47 Summer TV Shows That Are 'Missing' (...or Cancelled)

“It is not the easiest version of filming a television show that I’ve ever been a part of, but I’m grateful that we are back to work,” he added. “Disney is now the parent company of FX, and they have really taken this seriously, they’ve taken the science seriously, and they are keeping us all very safe during this process.”

Pose‘s last episode — the Season 2 finale — aired back in August 2019, but the pandemic ultimately stymied any plans for Season 3 to premiere in 2020.