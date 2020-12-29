Grey's Vet Chandra Wilson Takes ABC's First-Ever Celebrity Wheel of Fortune For a Spin — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Chandra Wilson is a self-proclaimed Rock star. The Grey’s Anatomy vet, who appears in the premiere episode of ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (airing Thursday, Jan. 7 at 8/7c), finds herself lightly grilled by host Pat Sajak about the A-lister she is most often mistaken for.

“Chris Rock,” the actress behind Miranda Bailey cracks in the exclusive clip above. The quip is all the more amusing — at least in Sajak’s eyes — seeing as how it immediately follows fellow contestant Leslie Jones’ assertion that Rock is her unofficial doppelganger, too. (You’ll have to watch the clip to see who Player No. 3, professional skateboarder Tony Hawk, identifies as his celeb lookalike.)

Other showbizers appearing in the eight-episode Wheel offshoot include Karamo Brown (Queer Eye), Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), Drew Carey (The Price is Right), Rachael Leigh Cook (Perception), Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank), Jeannie Mai (The Real), E! News vet Maria Menounos, Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Home Videos), Sherri Shepherd (Trial & Error), ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Constance Zimmer (Unreal).

The assembled talent will compete for the chance to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. For the debut episode, Jones, Wilson and Hawk will be playing for Feeding America, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Feeding San Diego, respectively.