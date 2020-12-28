RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 Video: Watch the First Two Queens Lip Sync for Their Lives in Twisted Premiere

Like the rest of the world, RuPaul’s Drag Race is ready for a change in 2021 — something the first two queens of Season 13 are about to learn the hard way.

VH1 on Monday released the opening act of Drag Race‘s Jan. 1 premiere (8/7c), which kicks off with the first two werkroom arrivals of Season 13. Dressed in head-to-toe denim (with a denim boombox to match), New York queen Kandy Muse enters with confidence, declaring that “any bitch who walks in after me [gets] second place.” She’s followed by Arizona native Joey Jay, “the dumbest bitch you’ll ever meet,” whose entrance look ruffles some feathers with her competition.

Then comes the gag. After exchanging awkward pleasantries, Joey and Kandy learn that they must immediately proceed to the main stage, where they will lip sync against one another to remain in the game. Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews begin by grilling the queens about their outfits — from Kandy’s signature “sexy, slutty, denim” look to Joey’s chicken-inspired ensemble (“Cluck, cluck!”) — before they battle it out to the tune of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

Hit PLAY on the video above, then vote for the queen(s) you would send packing. Once you’ve done your civic duty, drop a comment with your early thoughts on the major changes coming to Season 13.