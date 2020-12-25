January TV Calendar: 100+ Premiere Dates, Finales, Returns and More

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays?

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

With the new year comes much new TV, and we are here to help you sort through it all.

In keeping with a tradition as old as time, TVLine has diligently hand-carved a handy-dandy calendar of January 2021 dates-to-save, including series debuts (Disney+’s WandaVision! Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga! The CW’s Walker!), season premieres (Dickinson! 9-1-1! Snowpiercer!), final-season launches (Black Lightning! Last Man Standing!) and a slew of returns from the holiday break (listed alphabetically for you here).

As if that weren’t enough, all of the above is peppered with a sprinkling of season finales, as well as a few TV-movies (Salt-N-Pepa here!) and specials.

Without further ado, herewith is said round-up of January dates, plus a tinted box that offers a cursory peek at well-curated February premiere dates.

This is where I remind you that New Amsterdam, Supergirl and several other specific season premiere/return dates remain “TBD.” Series premieres/specials are listed in BOLD. Click to zoom and save the dates!

Preemptive P.S.: My calendar-making skills have never been infallible, so if you spot something that is (theoretically) missing, drop a (polite) note in Comments and I will (possibly) include it in an update.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.