Pat Sajak Dings Wheel of Fortune's Shopping-Round Days, Calls Retro Format 'Most Boring 3 Minutes on TV'

Pat Sajak was Wheel-y not a fan of those beloved, now-retired shopping rounds.

On Wednesday’s Wheel of Fortune, the host playfully mocked a contestant who championed the show’s old format, which involved players spending their winnings on a massive array of (sometimes very random) prizes that were presented on a rotating stage.

“The most boring three minutes of television,” Sajak cracked of the retro gimmick.

And he continued his rant at the close of Wednesday’s show (watch above), admitting to co-host Vanna White that he simply does not share many longtime Wheel watchers’ affection for the shopping spree days. “I don’t miss them,” he confessed. “In retrospect [you think], ‘Oh, that was kind of fun,’ but, really, it was this thing going around with the [contestant’s] head in a circle… It was really not exciting television. We like it just the way it is.”

For the record, White agreed with Sajak’s anti-shopping stance, asserting that the show “is so much better now.”

The shopping element — which you can reacquaint yourself with via the vintage clip below — was eliminated from the syndicated version in 1987.